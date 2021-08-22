U20 World C’ships: Shaili Singh wins silver in women’s long jump with personal best score of 6.59m

Indian long jumper Shaili Singh won silver in the women’s long jump with a personal best of 6.59m at the World U20 championships on the final day of the World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya on Sunday.

She missed out on the gold medal by a centimetre to Sweden’s Maja Askag, the junior European champion.

Shaili had earlier raised the hopes of a medal for India when she topped the women’s long jump qualification on the third day of the U20 Championships on Friday.

Shaili not only topped the qualification but crossed the automatic qualification mark of 6.35m in her final and third attempt which measured 6.40m. She had opened with a distance of 6.34m and her second measured 5.98m.

The teenager from Jhansi moved to Bangalore three-and-a-half years ago to train with Robert Bobby George. Robert coached his wife Anju when she won a bronze medal at the 2003 World Championships, a year before Shaili was born.

Before travelling for the National Inter-State Athletics Championship in Patiala in June, Shaili had not competed in nearly two years because of Covid-19 restrictions.

On her return, she had broken the National Youth record before setting a new national U20 mark, a new personal best of 6.48 metres.

