scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Tyson Fury says Joshua fight is off as no contract signed

Joshua, 32, suffered a second straight loss to Ukraine's WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk in a title rematch in Saudi Arabia last month and said he wanted to return to the ring before the end of the year.

Tyson Fury, boxing, Tyson Fury boxing, boxing Tyson Fury, sports news, indian expressFury is 33 and making more money than he ever has atop boxing's marquee division then what a way to go.(REUTERS/Steve Marcus )

WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has called off his proposed ‘Battle of Britain’ bout with Anthony Joshua, saying his compatriot had not signed the contract before Monday’s deadline.

Fury had challenged Joshua earlier this month, saying he would come out of retirement to defend his title in December, a challenge Joshua accepted.

Joshua’s 258 Management and promoter Matchroom Boxing had said that they had “accepted all terms presented to us by Fury’s team” but agreed to halt all communication due to the death of Queen Elizabeth.

“It’s official, D-Day has come and gone,” Fury said on Instagram on Monday. “No contract has been signed. It’s officially over for Joshua. He’s now out in the cold… Forget about it.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Attorney General of Ind...Premium
UPSC Key-September 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Attorney General of Ind...
Congress & its missteps: Rajasthan latest in a series of own goalsPremium
Congress & its missteps: Rajasthan latest in a series of own goals
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...

“I always knew it. Regardless of what… you say now, I don’t really care. Good luck with your career and your life. End of.”

Joshua, 32, suffered a second straight loss to Ukraine’s WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk in a title rematch in Saudi Arabia last month and said he wanted to return to the ring before the end of the year. When Fury challenged Joshua the champion also said he would select another opponent if his fellow Briton was not interested in the bout.

Usyk said after the fight in Jeddah that he was only interested in fighting Fury but media reports have said he will not fight again this year in order to rest and spend time with his family.

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 11:01:56 pm
Next Story

IPFT MLA joins INLD rally in Haryana, party distances itself

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vsAUS, AUS vs IND, India beat AUstralia, India win series 2-1, Photo of India vs AUstralia, Hyderabad T20I, Virat Kohli batting, Suryakumar Yadav batting,
IND vs AUS 3rd T20I | In Pics: Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli power India to T20 series win over Australia
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 26: Latest News