Tyson Fury announces comeback fight with Thor ‘The Mountain’ Bjornsson

Tyson Fury on Tuesday confirmed that talks are in progress for his in-ring return against former World’s Strongest Man champion Hafthor ‘Thor’ Bjornsson.

Fury, 33, has not fought any match since his retirement in April but his announcement means that fans can expect a comeback in an exhibition bout.

According to reports if all goes well then ‘The Gypsy will take on Bjornsson, who played ‘The Mountain’ in HBO’s Game Of Thrones in packed capacity stadium in London.

“It would be a bit of fun,” Fury was quoted as saying by Telegraph Sport. “It would be great to get in there in front of, say, 70,000 fans and show him what boxing is all about, make him miss, and knock him out. We are talking to his team at the moment and it is definitely something I’m interested in,” said Fury.

“There’s lots of things being said at the moment but to be honest nothing has been done,” Fury’s promoter Frank Warren told Express Sport.

“Nothing will be done until I sit down with him (Fury). He’s got his tour at the moment, so he’s travelling around the country. Once that’s done in a couple of weeks’ time, he has a little break in-between, so we will sit down then and have a chat,” he added.

Bjornsson, who made his boxing debut in 2021 and holds an unbeaten record of 2-0-2, has time and again expressed his desire on the bout several times.

“I’ve said since day one when people have asked me, ‘Would you fight Tyson Fury?’, I’ve always said yes,” Bjornsson told iFL TV before adding, “It would be a huge honour for me to fight the best heavyweight boxer in the world and it would be an amazing experience for myself.”

“Would I get beat? Probably, but I would not give a f***. I would do my best and who f***ing knows? I’m f***ing strong and my punches hurt so if it happens he can’t take it easy because I’m a warrior, I’m a Viking, and I’m going all in if it happens. Nothing is impossible if you have that mindset at least,” he added.