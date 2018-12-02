WATCH: Tyson Fury gets up after getting knocked down in 12th round

Toggle Menu
WATCH: Tyson Fury gets up after getting knocked down in 12th roundhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/sport-others/tyson-fury-boxing-video-deontoy-wilder-match-5475022/

The moment of the boxing match came when Deontay Wilder delivered a right-left combination to take down Tyson Fury in the final round.

Tyson Fury, of England, lies on the canvas after being knocked down by Deontay Wilder during the 12th round of a WBC heavyweight championship boxing match. (Soutce: AP)

In a remarkable comeback, Tyson Fury held Deontay Wilder to a split decision draw on Sunday, after being floored down to the mat on two occasions during their WBC Heavyweight title fight at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The moment of the match came when the American boxer delivered a right-left combination to take down his British opponent in the 12th round. With Fury completely knocked down inside the ring, the referee started the countdown, and it looked to be the end of the fight.

But after a count of five, the “Gypsy King” willed himself back to his feet and held on in the final round to send the decision of the fight back to the judges. The referee checked up on him whether he can continue and the Britisher assured he could, and carried on the fight.

Wilder’s miraculous recovery sent shockwaves across the sporting world with plenty of superstars coming out to give their reactions on the same.

The judges scored the fight as 115-111 to Wilder, another 114-112 to Fury and the third had it 113-113, ending it as a draw via split decision. With the verdict, Wilder retained his title.

“I am a fighting man, and Jesus has got his power over me. I was never gonna be knocked out tonight. I got put down with some good shots. I showed good heart to get back up,” Fury said after the decision.

Wilder added that he thought the battle was over when he saw Fury’s eyes “roll into the back of his head” as he fell in the final round. “I think with the two knockdowns I definitely won the fight,” he said.

