WATCH: Tyson Fury gets up after getting knocked down in 12th round

In a remarkable comeback, Tyson Fury held Deontay Wilder to a split decision draw on Sunday, after being floored down to the mat on two occasions during their WBC Heavyweight title fight at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The moment of the match came when the American boxer delivered a right-left combination to take down his British opponent in the 12th round. With Fury completely knocked down inside the ring, the referee started the countdown, and it looked to be the end of the fight.

But after a count of five, the “Gypsy King” willed himself back to his feet and held on in the final round to send the decision of the fight back to the judges. The referee checked up on him whether he can continue and the Britisher assured he could, and carried on the fight.

HOW DID HE GET UP pic.twitter.com/msFVFfxAQ7 — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) 2 December 2018

Wilder’s miraculous recovery sent shockwaves across the sporting world with plenty of superstars coming out to give their reactions on the same.

The expression on Wilder’s face when he sees Fury getting up is legendary. #WilderFury pic.twitter.com/Cn85KtCxcU — Derek Cooper (@cooperderek) 2 December 2018

Actual footage of Fury getting up from the canvas in the 12th. pic.twitter.com/1zRzQezACE — Matt Gilroy (@MLGilroy) 2 December 2018

How Fury recovered from this knockdown in the 12th is *beyond* me. He didn’t just get back up, he taunted then took the fight to Wilder. Draw, yeah sure. #WilderFurypic.twitter.com/DTTaMmJvfq — Get247Sport (@Get247Sport) 2 December 2018

I feel like Fury proved that God is real tonight HOW THE FUCK DID HE GET UP FROM THIS?!!? pic.twitter.com/18tTZgdvQH — Joe Weller (@joe_weller_) 2 December 2018

Still trying to figure out how first of all Fury got up in the last round, secondly how a judge scored it 115-111 to Wilder, and thirdly, who would’ve won if it went to a 93 yard par 3 to decide a winner?? — Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) 2 December 2018

Man was #WilderFury truly a controversial spectacle. How in the world Fury got up from that Wilder shot is beyond me. Nevertheless, Wilder made it more interesting after knocking down Fury in the 12th round, scoring his 2nd knockdown while Fury controlled the pace throughout. pic.twitter.com/Pd38NujrI0 — Dwight Acorda (@flippassion) 2 December 2018

The judges scored the fight as 115-111 to Wilder, another 114-112 to Fury and the third had it 113-113, ending it as a draw via split decision. With the verdict, Wilder retained his title.

“I am a fighting man, and Jesus has got his power over me. I was never gonna be knocked out tonight. I got put down with some good shots. I showed good heart to get back up,” Fury said after the decision.

Wilder added that he thought the battle was over when he saw Fury’s eyes “roll into the back of his head” as he fell in the final round. “I think with the two knockdowns I definitely won the fight,” he said.