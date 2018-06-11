Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Two Indians enter final, Gaurav Bidhuri settles for bronze in Russian boxing tourney

Two Indian boxers advanced to the finals but Gaurav Bidhuri (56kg) settled for a bronze medal after going down in the last-four stage of the Umakhanov Memorial Tournament in Kaspiysk, Russia on Monday.

By: PTI | Published: June 11, 2018 9:50:51 pm
Top News

Two Indian boxers advanced to the finals but Gaurav Bidhuri (56kg) settled for a bronze medal after going down in the last-four stage of the Umakhanov Memorial Tournament in Kaspiysk, Russia on Monday.

World Championships bronze-medalist Bidhuri lost to Kazakhstan’s Siroshiddin Abdullayev in a split 2-3 decision, rounding off a fine campaign in his comeback tournament after being out due to a back injury.

Advancing to the final were Brijesh Yadav (81kg) and Virender Kumar (91kg). While Yadav out-punched local favourite Abdulla Nazhmudinov, Kumar got the better of Azerbaijan’s Gulguseyn Agazade to make the summit clashes scheduled for on Tuesday.

Among the Indian women, only Saweety Boora (75kg) has made the final. World youth champion Shashi Chopra (57kg), former Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Pinki Jangra (51kg) and Pavitra (60kg) had lost their respective semifinal bouts to settle for bronze medals.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
If I don’t get an answer from BCCI about why I haven’t got even an India A call in the last four years, then what’s the point of giving me awards 