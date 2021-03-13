scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 13, 2021
Two Indian Olympic probables fail dope tests

NADA director general Navin Agarwal confirmed that results were from tests conducted on the core group of Olympic probables recently.

Written by Nihal Koshie | New Delhi |
Updated: March 13, 2021 2:44:59 pm
Two athletes who are part of the Olympic Games probables list have failed dope tests. (Representational photo)

Two athletes, who are part of India’s Olympic probables, have failed dope tests.

National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) director general Navin Agarwal confirmed that results were from tests conducted on the core group of Olympic probables recently.

“I can confirm that at least two athletes who are part of the Olympic Games probables list have failed dope tests. These were tests conducted by Nada. I cannot at this point name the sport or give further details,” Agarwal told The Indian Express.

More to follow…

