Two Indian fencers test positive for COVID-19 at World Junior and Cadet C’ships in Cairo

Two Indian fencers — Taniksha Khatri and Konsam Denny Singh — participating in the World Junior and Cadet Championships in Cairo have tested positive for COVID-19 and put in quarantine.

Taniksha participated in the girl’s cadet event while Denny was in the junior men’s competition.

Fencing Association of India (FAI) President Rajiv Mehta said that the infected fencers were under quarantine and doing fine.

“Yes, two fencers have tested positive and they are undergoing quarantine in Cairo. Both the fencers are doing fine,” Mehta told PTI.

India had fielded 52 fencers — 24 each in the three disciplines of sabre, foil and epee in the tournament which ended on Sunday.

Both Taniksha and Denny have returned positive in the three rounds of tests on April 8, 9 and 11. They will have another round of test on Tuesday.

FAI Secretary General Bashir Ahmed Khan said the remaining fencers are expected to return home as their competitions were over.

“Since the two are minors, two coaches — one for each of the two infected by COVID-19 — will stay back in Cairo,” Khan said.

Explaining the sequence of events, Khan said all the fencers and coaches of foil event went through the RT-PCR test on April 8 as it was required for air travel while returning back to India from Cairo.

All were tested negative except Denny who was then room-quarantined at a hotel in Cairo.

The epee team arrived in Cairo on April 8 and all the fencers and coaches went through the RT-PCR test. All tested negative except RS Sherjin and Taniksha and both of them were then room quarantined in the hotel.

On April 9, RT-PCR test was done of RS Sherjin and Taniksha. Sherjin was found negative but Dennny and Taniksha again tested positive.

On April 11, Dennny and Taniksha were again tested positive during the test.