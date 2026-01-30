Table Tennis Federation of India secretary general Kamlesh Mehta suspended with immediate effect in AGM

The Table Tennis Federation of India has suspended its secretary, former player Kamlesh Mehta, throwing the faction-ridden federation into fresh administrative chaos.

TTFI president Meghna Ahlawat, who is wife of former Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, and secretary Mehta were representing different factions in the governing body after being elected back in December 2022 as part of a “compromise”.

More recently, they were at loggerheads over the scheduling of the AGM that was eventually held on Wednesday when the secretary was suspended.

Yatin Tipnis, representing the Maharashtra State Association, was nominated as the senior joint secretary in the TTFI AGM and would look after the day to day running of the federation now that secretary’s post is suspended.