Triple jump’s band of brothers Unnikrishan, Aboobacker, Paul make 17 metres the new norm 

Karthik Unnikrishnan, Abdulla Aboobacker and Eldhouse Paul have been partners in a shared dream. Like a band of brothers, these triple jumpers train at the same venue, have a common coach, stay at the same hostel and are united by a single purpose: to cross the 17-metre mark. Last week, the latest installment of what their coach M Harikrishnan terms as the ‘triple-jump war’ ended well. Aboobacker finished first at the Indian Grand Prix-3 with a jump of 17.19 metres, the second best by an Indian after Renjith Maheshswary’s 17.30m six years ago. The bonus was Aboobacker qualifying for the world championships.

Spurred on by his training mate, Unnikrishnan produced 17.10m in his sixth and final attempt. Paul had laid down the marker with 16.99m at the Federation Cup last month. If not for a minor niggle, Paul could have joined the 17-metre club too. He finished third with 16.87m but is a proven champion and expected to complete the unfinished business at the inter-state competition in Chennai next month.

Harikrishnan predicts this being the start of a golden era in men’s triple jump. The title of the ‘best jumper’ in India will keep interchanging, he believes. Having the same wavelength and being from similar backgrounds has helped develop the spirit of healthy competition between these jumpers.

They bond over their love for the sport, all three are Services athletes and state-mates from Kerala. Karthik and Abdulla from the Air Force and Eldhouse from the Navy. They work as a team during training, but during competition are fierce rivals.

“It is difficult to predict who will win gold, silver and bronze because they are evenly matched. The advantage of three elite athletes training together is that they can push each other. Because each one knows that if one of them slips, the other will go ahead. As a coach, I make sure that even during workout drills, they compete with each other. It is a strategy that works. I am also open to their ideas. That way, they trust the coach, communication is clear and there is a strong bond between us,” Harikrishnan said.



Away from training, the trio, in their mid and late 20s, hang out together at the Sports Authority of India centre in Bengaluru. Aboobacker and Unnikrishnan are roommates in the hostel, while Paul stays in the same block. They share takeaways from training, go to the mess together for meals and consult each other before planning off-day activities.

“Be it a jumping session, a running session or weight training, we are competing with each other. The tough competition within our training group is what has helped us cross 17 metres. If I was training alone, I would have been satisfied with a 16-plus-metre jump but now I am always looking to try and better Karthik and Eldhose in the next competition. We keep motivating each other. There is a strong bond between us,” Aboobacker said.

Unnikrishnan shares a similar story about the close-knit group. “Outside the training ground, we are friends and get along well. We are very frank with each other and share everything. It is good to have friends who are also rivals. After Abdulla jumped 17.19 metres, I jumped 17.10 in my last round. We had kept 17 metres as a big target so it was very satisfying. Eldhouse too will cross 17 metres very soon.”

No favourites

Training three elite jumpers can be challenging for a coach during competition. Each one of them turns to him for advice between rounds. They expect him to spot a mistake during a jump and also help them stay in the right frame of mind. He needs to stay neutral and can’t afford to have favourites. Aboobacker credits the quick word he had with the coach for his 17-metre-plus jump.

He was having an off day at the Indian GP-3. His first jump of 16 metres was followed by three fouls. He had injured his right heel during the Federation Cup in April and had only used short approach jumps in practice, when he didn’t put any pressure on his heel and instead walked on his toes.



But Aboobacker had an edge. The runway at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar was his favourite. He took a liking to it when he won the gold at the inter-services meet last year. “I was comfortable on that track and had good memories. But after three fouls, I was not feeling great. That is when the coach told me that everything is in the mind. ‘You have two more jumps so go all out’. He had faith in me and was confident I would qualify for the World Championships. When the fifth jump was not a foul, it was a relief. Once I jumped 17.19, my aim was fulfilled” Aboobacker said.

To prevent another foul, Harikrishnan had told Aboobacker to start his run-up with an extra step, and it helped. A quick pep talk reminded him of maintaining an ‘aggressive mindset’.

“I keep telling the jumpers not to chase medals but to keep pushing each other. As they keep improving their personal best, medals will follow,” Harikrishnan said.

Gailey Venister, a talented 22-year-old with a personal best of 16.30m, has also joined the training group. Praveen Chithravel, 20, tipped to be another future star, is close to breaching the 17m mark.

Aboobacker talks of taking aim at the national record. “Going over 17m is breaking a mental barrier. Once that is done, you can do it again and again. One of us will break the national record soon. The only question is who will it be?”