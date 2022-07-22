scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

Triple jumper Eldhose Paul qualifies for World C’ships final

He finished sixth in Group A qualification round and 12th overall to make the cut for Sunday's final (6:50am IST).

By: PTI | Eugene, Oregon |
July 22, 2022 9:06:43 am
Eldhose Paul, of India, competes during qualifications for the men's triple jump at the World Athletics Championships. (AP)

Eldhose Paul became the first Indian to qualify for the triple jump final at the World Championships with an effort of 16.68m here.

He finished sixth in Group A qualification round and 12th overall to make the cut for Sunday’s final (6:50am IST).

The 25-year-old Paul, who reached here just a few days ago due to visa issues, has a season’s and personal best of 16.99m which he had recorded while winning gold in the Federation Cup in April.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The two other Indians, Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker failed to make it to the finals after best jumps of 16.49m and 16.45m respectively. Chitravel finished eighth in Group A and 17th overall while Aboobacker ended at 10th in Group B and 19th overall.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam freePremium
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unityPremium
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unity
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the yearsPremium
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the years
Explained: For future dollar expenses, should you invest in US markets now?Premium
Explained: For future dollar expenses, should you invest in US markets now?

Those who cleared 17.05m or the 12 best performers across two qualification round groups qualify for the finals.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Not consulted on Margaret Alva, so will skip V-P poll: TMC

Not consulted on Margaret Alva, so will skip V-P poll: TMC

Congress's G-23 leaders stand in solidarity with Sonia Gandhi  
Delhi Confidential

Congress's G-23 leaders stand in solidarity with Sonia Gandhi  

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt
World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt

27-year-old woman dies after car crashes into Metro pillar
Gurgaon

27-year-old woman dies after car crashes into Metro pillar

Sri Lanka crisis: 9 held after raid at protest camp; military to recover secretariat from protesters
Live Updates

Sri Lanka crisis: 9 held after raid at protest camp; military to recover secretariat from protesters

Economy growing, no need to go to India: Bangla border force chief
BSF-BGB talks

Economy growing, no need to go to India: Bangla border force chief

Ranil Wickremesinghe and his relationship with the Rajapaksas
Explained

Ranil Wickremesinghe and his relationship with the Rajapaksas

Premium
SC allows abortion at 24 weeks: Can’t deny it to unmarried woman

SC allows abortion at 24 weeks: Can’t deny it to unmarried woman

Day after Dinesh Khatik called it ‘quits’, he meets CM Yogi

Day after Dinesh Khatik called it ‘quits’, he meets CM Yogi

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill
Explained

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill

Ranveer Singh poses nude for magazine, fans say 'love confidence'

Ranveer Singh poses nude for magazine, fans say 'love confidence'

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs ENG
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya star as India wins ODI series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 22: Latest News