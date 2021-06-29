Tour de France 2021: Full schedule, dates, stages, route, live stream & other details

France's Julian Alaphilippe, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, Netherland's Mathieu Van Der Poel, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, wait for the start of the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182.9 kilometers (113.65 miles) with start in Lorient and finish in Pontivy, France, Monday, June 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Tour de France 2021 schedule, dates, stages, route: After it was moved to a start in late August in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the summer staple is back to a late June start and mid-July finish this year. The Tour de France 2021 began in Brest, Brittany, France on June 26. It consists of 21 total days of biking with two rest days mixed in.

There are 21 stages and the 2021 Tour de France is likely to see 20 to 22 teams competing with eight riders in each team. The race has eight flat stages, five hilly stages and six mountain stages, including the three summit finishes, covering a total distance of 3,417 km. Organisers decided to kick off the race in Brest this year since the original Gran Départ from Copenhagen is not possible due to the ongoing pandemic and has been pushed back to 2022.

Schedule:

Stage 1: June 26 | Brest – Landerneau | 187 km | Hills

Stage 2: June 27 | Perros-Guirec – Mûr-de-Bretagne | 182 km | Hills

Stage 3: June 28 | Lorient – Pontivy | 182 km | Flat

Stage 4: June 29 | Redon – Fougères | 152 km | Flat

Stage 5: June 30 | Changé – Laval | 27 km | Individual Time Trials

Stage 6: July 1 | Tours – Châteauroux | 144 km | Flat

Stage 7: July 2 | Vierzon – Le Creusot | 248 km | Hills

Stage 8: July 3 | Oyonnax – Le Grand Bornand | 151 km | Mountains

Stage 9: July 4 | Cluses – Tignes | 145 kms | Mountains

July 5 – Rest day

Stage 10: July 6 | Albertville – Valence | 186 kms | Flat

Stage 11: July 7 | Sorgues – Malaucène | 199 kms | Mountain

Stage 12: July 8 | Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux – Nîmes | 161 kms | Flat

Stage 13: July 9 | Nîmes – Carcassonne | 220 kms | Flat

Stage 14: July 10 | Carcassonne – Quillan | 184 kms | Hills

Stage 15: July 11 | Céret – Andorra la Vella | 192 kms | Mountains

JULY 12 – Rest day

Stage 16: July 13 | Pas de Case – Saint-Gaudins | 169 kms | Hills

Stage 17: July 14 | Muret – Col du Portet | 178 kms | Mountains

Stage 18: July 15 | Pau – Luz-Ardiden | 130 kms | Mountains

Stage 19: July 16 | Mourenx – Libourne | 203 kms | Flat

Stage 20: July 17 | Libourne – Saint-Émilion | 31 kms | Individual Time Trials

Stage 21: July 18 | Chatou – Paris | 112 kms | Flat

Where will the Tour de Frane 2021 be broadcast in India?

The Tour de France is broadcasted live in India on Eurosports channel.

Where will the Tour de France be livestreamed in India?

The Tour de France can be live-streamed in India on Eurosport as it joined hands with the Global Cycling Network to broadcast the entire race. Viewers can alternatively use VPNs to live stream the race on other streaming platforms and online network TVs.