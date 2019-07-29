Egan Bernal: A Tour for the (young) ages

South America’s first winner of cycling’s greatest race owes some gratitude to fortune and Mother Nature, but Egan Bernal, at 22 the youngest Tour de France winner since World War II, had already been tipped for great things

Know the champion

* Bernal hails from the Colombian town of Zipaquira, some 30 km from the capital Bogota. Zipaquira is 2,700m above sea level. It is said that Bernal’s trips to his mother’s hometown, Pacho, required him to negotiate a pass which reached 3,600, preparing him for the rigours of the gruelling Tour.

* Bernal’s father German couldn’t afford to follow his passion for the sport due to financial constraints and to dissuade his son from the sport, sent him on long hikes on his cousin’s heavy bike. But it only intensified Bernal’s passion.

“I’ve searched and searched for the rider that might be the next Chris Froome, who would be our next big leader for Grand Tours. My choice was Bernal.” —Dave Brailsford

Home heartbreak

* France has not had a winner since Bernard Hinault in 1985. But in Julian Alaphilippe and Thibault Pinot, the country had two riders who raised visions of ending the long wait. Alaphilippe held the coveted yellow jersey for 14 days while the latter won on the first of seven 2,000m peaks scaled by the highest Tour in history.

* But their prospects were dashed just two days before the grand finale, on an epic Stage 19 where the elements seemed to conspire against the home favourites. Torrential rain and hail severed the Tour route just as the slightly-built Bernal was succeeding in ripping the race lead off Alaphilippe.

* The Colombian raced the Tour’s highest climb, the Iseran pass at 2,770 metres above sea level, neutralising Alaphilippe’s lead and building a sizeable one of his own. The watch was then stopped, with Bernal way ahead, when the hailstorm suddenly coated the route with ice, amid fears that riders could skid off into the rocks and ravines.

* Meanwhile, Pinot had to abandone the race in tears, hobbled by a left-thigh muscle tear.

* Landslides also truncated the last Alpine Stage 20, but Alaphilippe had run out of gas by now, slipping off the podium entirely.

“I left my skin on the road these past weeks,” —Julian Alaphilippe

Heat factor

* Temperatures reached 40 degree Celsius during the final week of the race, with those on the track going up to 60. Riders rode with ice vests before the start, drank double the amount of liquids during the race, and doused themselves with water afterwards.

* Before a stage, bottle distribution with water as well as some electrolyte mix became vital to combat the loss of sodium through sweat. During the race, the peloton took matters into its own hands, with riders trying to maneaouvre themselves to the side of the roads guarded by trees or some shop awnings. Later, team doctors had to weigh the riders assessg the colour of their urine.

“You have to save your energy; days like this really hit you in the face. I don’t think this is healthy, maybe the organisation has to do something when the temperature are so extremely high.” —Steven Kruijswijk, Jumbo-Visma

“It’s like rolling in an oven. If we have to go to the mountains (in this heat) it will be suicide. I think CPA [the riders’ association] should do something. I don’t know why we pay them when they don’t protect us.” —Peter Sagan, veteran sprinter

Tour takeaways

* Alaphilippe’s aggressive riding style put him in yellow on Stage 3 and despite conceding the lead on Stage 6, he got the jersey back on Stage 8, which he held through the Pyrenees and into the Alps.

* It was there that Bernal, at home in thinner air, struck. The Colombian proved to be the strongest of the 176 men who roared off from the start in Brussels on July 6 on their three-week, 3,366-kilometer roller-coaster. Only 155 riders survived to line up for the 21st and final stage from Rambouillet, west of Paris.

* Thomas, the 2018 champion, used the last climb to secure himself the runner-up spot, giving the Ineos team a podium 1-2. Standing next to them in third was Steven Kruijswijk, steady throughout the three weeks. Remarkably, none of the top four riders won a stage. Alaphilippe, in fifth, won two.