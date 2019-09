Top Sports News Headlines Today, September 25, 2019: India suffered a huge setback ahead of their Test series against South Africa as Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the 15-man squad due to a back injury. Umesh Yadav has been roped in the squad in place of the World No 3. In other cricket news, Deepti Sharma’s incredible bowling figures helped India defeat South Africa by 11 runs in the first encounter of the five-match T20I series.

Meanwhile, cricket has once again been marred with corruption. A week after the match-fixing allegations hit the Tamil Nadu Premier League, the owner of Karnataka Premier League cricket team was arrested on Tuesday by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) unit of Bengaluru Police following a probe into an alleged cricket betting racket during the KPL season that concluded last month.

In other sports events, Tottenham Hotspurs have been knocked out of the League Cup after suffering 4-3 defeat on penalties.

