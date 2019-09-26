Top Sports News Headlines Today, September 26, 2019: Injury a possible reason behind MSD’s absence, P Kashyap keeps hopes alive at Korea Open

Top Sports News Headlines Today, September 26, 2019: Parupalli Kashyap kept the Indian hopes alive at the Korea Open as he advanced to the next round. The 27-year-old defeated Malaysia’s Liew Daren 21-17, 11-21 and 21-12. He is the lone Indian in the fray after Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu made first-round exits on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, in cricket, MS Dhoni’s absence from the sport has finally been revealed as BCCI sources confirmed that the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman is currently fighting an injury. As per the source, the former India skipper went to the World Cup carrying a back niggle, which aggravated during the course of the tournament. In addition to that Dhoni also picked up a wrist injury during the World Cup. He is expected to regain fitness by November.
In European football, Manchester United survived another scare as they narrowed third-tier Rochdale 5-3 on penalties to advance to the fourth round. In La Liga, goals from Brazilian duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes helped Real Madrid climb at the top of the standings. The Los Blancos defeated Osasuna 2-0.
Did BCCI advice land Dravid in conflict mess?
A day before he is set to depose before BCCI’s ethics officer, Rahul Dravid said he had followed the BCCI’s suggestion to handle the conflict-of-interest matter before taking up the job as Head Coach at the National Cricket Academy. Dravid said he was told by BCCI that a ‘leave of absence’ letter from India Cements, where he has been a vice-president for a decade, was enough to take up the new job at NCA and that it would free him of conflict of interest, and the former cricketer did likewise. “It is leave of absence which is what I have been asked to do at that stage. I will appear with my lawyer and represent my own case,” Dravid told The Indian Express when asked how he had dealt with the conflict-of-issue problem. He will depose before DK Jain, the BCCI ethics officer, in Mumbai on Thursday to explain the charges made by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association life member Sanjeev Gupta.
Dhoni’s unavailability finally revealed
MS Dhoni is injured, which is the reason behind his unavailability at the moment. It is learned that Dhoni went to the World Cup carrying a back niggle that got aggravated during the course of the tournament. Also, during the World Cup, he picked up a wrist injury. The former India captain is expected to be fit by November, BCCI sources told The Indian Express.
Parupalli Kashyap enters quarters of Korea Open
Parupalli Kashyap advanced to the Korea Open men's singles quarterfinal after a three-game triumph over Malaysia's Daren Liew in Incheon. Kashyap prevailed 21-17 11-21 21-12 in a contest that lasted 56 minutes. He will next square off against the winner of the match between eighth-seeded Indonesian Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and Denmark's Jan O Jorgensen.
League Cup third-round wrap
Manchester United was taken to a penalty shootout by third-tier Rochdale before advancing to the fourth round of the English League Cup after conceding an equalizer in normal time to a 16-year-old school kid.
Oxford, which plays in the third tier, rested six of its regular players but still thrashed West Ham 4-0 in an embarrassing result for the team that beat Man United in the Premier League at the weekend. All of Oxford's goals came in the second half at Kassam Stadium.
Sri Lanka replace Zimbabwe for India tour
In the wake of Zimbabwe's suspension by ICC, the BCCI had invited Sri Lanka to participate in the three-match series. Sri Lanka Cricket have confirmed their participation. Sri Lanka will play a three-match T20I series against India.
Real Madrid defeat Osasuna to climb at top of La Liga
Real Madrid's teenage Brazilian duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes sent them top of La Liga as both scored in a 2-0 win over Osasuna on Wednesday. Vinicius ended a goal drought which had dragged on since February with a deflected effort in the first half from the edge of the box. Striker Luka Jovic spurned two good opportunities and had a goal ruled out for offside as Real dominated, with debutant substitute Rodrygo curling home to seal the win shortly after coming on.