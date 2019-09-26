Top Sports News Headlines Today, September 26, 2019: Injury a possible reason behind MSD’s absence, P Kashyap keeps hopes alive at Korea Open

Top Sports News Headlines Today, September 26, 2019: Parupalli Kashyap kept the Indian hopes alive at the Korea Open as he advanced to the next round. The 27-year-old defeated Malaysia’s Liew Daren 21-17, 11-21 and 21-12. He is the lone Indian in the fray after Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu made first-round exits on Wednesday.

Advertising

Meanwhile, in cricket, MS Dhoni’s absence from the sport has finally been revealed as BCCI sources confirmed that the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman is currently fighting an injury. As per the source, the former India skipper went to the World Cup carrying a back niggle, which aggravated during the course of the tournament. In addition to that Dhoni also picked up a wrist injury during the World Cup. He is expected to regain fitness by November.

In European football, Manchester United survived another scare as they narrowed third-tier Rochdale 5-3 on penalties to advance to the fourth round. In La Liga, goals from Brazilian duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes helped Real Madrid climb at the top of the standings. The Los Blancos defeated Osasuna 2-0.

Read in details below: