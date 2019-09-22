Top Sports News Headlines Today, September 22, 2019: Amit Panghal silver to Deepak Punia’s final

Top Sports News Headlines Today, September 22, 2019: Amit Panghal’s phenomenal campaign in the men’s world championships ended with a silver medal after he went down to Olympic champion Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan in an intense 52kg category final on Saturday. Reigning junior world champion Deepak Punia placed himself in line for the senior world title by reaching the 86kg final apart from booking his Tokyo Olympics quota. Competing in his maiden senior world championship, Deepak moved to the final with a commanding 8-2 win over Switzerland’s Stefan Reichmuth.
Top Sports News Headlines Today, September 22, 2019: Amit Panghal silver to Deepak Punia’s finalhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/sport-others/top-sports-news-headlines-today-september-22-2019-6017803/
Andy Roberts: Godfather, minus the cigar
Unsmiling, mean and measured, Andy Roberts is gruff as he always has been. Except when he talks of pure fast bowlers and sees them crank up hostile pace — men like Bumrah and Archer, the latest entrants to the hallowed brethren. Read full story here
Top Indian rally driver Gaurav Gill involved in accident, 3 dead
Gaurav Gill is the first motorsport driver to be conferred the Arjuna award. He has been hospitalized but is learnt to be out of danger. His car, however, has reportedly been seized by angry villagers. Three people were killed and the race has been cancelled. One of the deceased is a minor. Read full story here
World Jr gold to senior final in one month, Deepak Punia comes of age
In the rustic humour that is typical to the region, the kids at Chhara village in Jhajjar, Haryana, teasingly called Deepak Punia ketli. A tea pot. On Saturday, the 20-year-old who was once mocked for being overweight ended India’s dubious record in heavyweight categories at the World Championships, becoming the first wrestler to reach the final in these classes. Read full story here
Minutes before Amit Panghal’s silver, bout and reruns on ‘home theatre’
The referee raised the hand of the Uzbek boxer in Ekaterinburg, Russia, and a hush fell over the packed courtyard at the Panghal household. For 15 minutes preceding the 5-0 verdict against India’s Amit Panghal in the World Championship final of the men’s flyweight category, the cobbled 150 yards in front of the two-storey house in Maina, Haryana, resembled a make-shift cinema auditorium. Read full story here
Second best: Amit Panghal
Amit Panghal’s almost fable-like, giant-killing run came to an end against reigning 52kg Olympic champion Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan in the World Championship final on Saturday. There are reasons to hearten India’s only male World silver-medallist, not least of which is the fact that he has seemingly vanquished Hasanboy Dusmatov, the other Uzbeki reigning Olympic champion (albeit in 49kg) and long the boogeyman for Indian boxers. Read full story here