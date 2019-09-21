Top sports News Headlines Today, September 21, 2019: Amit Panghal reaches final, Bajrang Punia wins bronze

Top Sports News Headlines Today, September 21, 2019: It was a mixed day for Indian sports as big names like wrestler Sushil Kumar and shuttler Sai Praneeth failed in their respective rounds while the country won two medals in boxing and two in wrestling at World Championships. In a historic day for Indian boxing, Asian champion Amit Panghal became the first Indian to enter the finals of the World Men’s Boxing Championship while Manish Kaushik signed off with a bronze medal after going down in the semifinals. Returning to the World Championship after eight years, double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar lost his opening round bout to Azerbaijan’s Khadzhimurad Gadzhiyev. On the bright side, Bajrang Punia bagged his third World Championship medal while Ravi Dahiya made his debut memorable by grabbing a bronze here on Friday.
Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal combine to energetically coach Fabio Fognini at Laver Cup
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have competed against each other on the tennis court many times, but on Friday they were seen competing to get into the ear of Fabio Fognini - who was playing for Team Europe against Team World in the Laver Cup. Read full story here
In a fillip to state units, SC says: ‘Disqualification only for office-bearers’
The Supreme Court on Friday directed that disqualification in state associations’ elections would be restricted only to those who had held the position of office-bearers. The court also allowed the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) to go ahead with its election for the post of assistant secretary even though the state body hasn’t registered its new constitution yet. Read full story here
Bajrang, fashionably late
Arguably, there’s not a wrestler in the 65kg class who can tire out the Indian in the six-minute bouts. The latest example of this was Friday’s World Championship bronze medal bout against Mongolia’s Tumur Ochir, where Bajrang scripted another second-round rally to come back from 6-0 down and win the playoff 8-7. There are days when Bajrang Punia justifies all the adjectives used to describe him. And there quite a few. The Americans refer to him as a ‘motor’. Some others prefer ‘tank’. Indians feel ‘tractor’ is a more appropriate description. His coach Shako Bentinidis, meanwhile, chooses to call him an ‘atom bomb’ – and on the mat, the Georgian wants Bajrang to explode like one. Read full story here
Amit Panghal: India’s best flyweight — make that ‘slyweight’
Friday’s World Championship semifinal was tricky. Saken Bibossinov was three inches taller and preferred fighting from a distance. And the southpaw Kazakh was coming into the bout with a strong win over European gold-medallist Artur Hovhannisyan. “Amit is like that only,” coach Jay Singh Patil tells the Indian Express from Ekaterinburg. “He is India’s most cunning boxer. So when people think he is starting slow or is nervous in the beginning, he is only figuring out the strategy of his opponent. Then in the two rounds he breaks them down.” Read full story here
Pangal to fight for gold today in World Boxing C’ship
CA Kuttappa howls when asked if he thought Amit Panghal would be in a World Championship final the first time they met. “Never yaar! In fact he angered me so much,” says Kuttappa, the man credited by Vijender Singh and Suranjoy Singh for orchestrating four CWG, three Asiad and an Olympic Games medal. “I remember when he moved up from the junior camp to the seniors. He was so ill-disciplined. He would come late to practice, sometimes he wouldn’t show up at all. Anyway, our contender at that time was Devendro.” Read full story here