Top sports News Headlines Today, September 21, 2019: Amit Panghal reaches final, Bajrang Punia wins bronze

Bajrang, fashionably late

Arguably, there’s not a wrestler in the 65kg class who can tire out the Indian in the six-minute bouts. The latest example of this was Friday’s World Championship bronze medal bout against Mongolia’s Tumur Ochir, where Bajrang scripted another second-round rally to come back from 6-0 down and win the playoff 8-7. There are days when Bajrang Punia justifies all the adjectives used to describe him. And there quite a few. The Americans refer to him as a ‘motor’. Some others prefer ‘tank’. Indians feel ‘tractor’ is a more appropriate description. His coach Shako Bentinidis, meanwhile, chooses to call him an ‘atom bomb’ – and on the mat, the Georgian wants Bajrang to explode like one. Read full story here