Top Sports News Headlines Today, October 8, 2019: Complaints against AGM nomination

Top Sports News Headlines Today, October 8, 2019: More than 100 objections, from various associations, have been sent to the BCCI’s electoral officer N Gopalaswami on issues ranging from AGM representative, elections conducted in associations, and other issues.

How can Rajat Sharma appoint himself as the Delhi cricket’s representative to BCCI Annual General body Meeting (AGM)? How can Brijesh Patel and Rajeev Shukla represent Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh associations for the same?

Rajat Sharma alone has been named in 25 objections sent to the electoral officer. READ MORE

Meanwhile, with Pune expecting thunderstorms in the coming days, India and South Africa can fall back in the race to the 2021 final at Lord’s. The Championship format stipulates 120 points for a Test series and it’s then accordingly distributed, factoring the number of Tests played in the series.

A wash out or a rain-curtailed draw isn’t the best of news at any time but it’s more than just a bummer in the new Test championship model. It will rob the victor of 40 points – drawn game at Pune will only yield 13 points.

A five-match series would mean 24 for a win in a Test, two-Test series would be 60 for a win, and since India-South Africa series is a three-match affair, the winners get 40 points for a Test. READ MORE

Making seamlessly progression through the age-group levels, Bharat would make his first-class debut for Andhra at 19, and then cement his spot as the first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman for India A tours.

In the last 18 months, he has featured against the ‘A’ teams of West Indies, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and England, notching up over 700 runs with three centuries, while plucking 43 catches and effecting six stumpings.

A fortnight ago, Bharat scored a delightful 57-ball 71 on a tricky Vizianagaram pitch against the visiting South Africans in a practice game. He may have missed out on a spot for the three-match Test series against the Proteas, but there are enough indications to suggest that he is in the fray. READ MORE

U.S. women’s national soccer team players pushed back in a court filing on Monday against claims by the U.S. Soccer Federation that some members earn more than their male counterparts, as they argued for class-action status in the latest chapter of their closely-watched legal fight.

All 28 member of the U.S. women’s national soccer team sued the U.S. Soccer Federation for gender discrimination in March in a lawsuit that included complaints about wages and working conditions. READ MORE

Michel Platini is free to work in soccer again on Tuesday morning after his four-year ban by FIFA expires overnight.

The former UEFA president said Monday he is still unsure where and when he will return, and a comeback will likely force him to first pay FIFA a fine of 60,000 Swiss francs ($60,300) that is three years overdue. READ MORE