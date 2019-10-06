Top Sports News Headlines Today, October 6, 2019: Rohit’s shots have shades of Sachin, NBA’s final exhibition match receives loud cheers

Top Sports News Headlines Today, October 6, 2019: Rohit Sharma smashed another hundred and a plethora of records as India set an improbable 395-run target for South Africa in the first Test which is headed for an exciting final day.
In the NBA debut in India, the Pacers had eked out a 132-131 victory against the Kings on Friday, but on Saturday it was altogether a different ball game and the Pacers had a comfortable outing, as they dominated all the four quarters in the match which was attended by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.
In final NBA exhibition game in Mumbai, fans turn up the volume
Chants of ‘Larry, Larry…’ rang out in the stadium when the American basketball great was shown on the big screen. So much so that the 62-year-old, a winner of three NBA titles, three MVP awards, and two Finals MVP awards, who is otherwise known for his stoic demeanour and deadpan expressions, rose and waved at the crowd. “It was definitely louder last night than today with all the adults (in the stands),” Pacers’ coach Nate McMillan observed. Read more
Tendulkar, Gavaskar don’t apply for players’ body membership
Three former India captains — Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Dilip Vengsarkar — were the notable exceptions when it came to applying for membership of the Indian Cricketers’ Association (ICA). Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag and Anil Kumble have soughtmembership. Among others, Gautam Gambhir, a member of parliament, too hasn’t applied. Read more
When Cheteshwar Pujara improvised to outscore Rohit Sharma
It was indeed a knock strewn with near-dismissals as Cheteshwar Pujara came close to being out four times, three sharp catches and one tough stumping miss, but it was a fascinating knock nevertheless. Especially the phase where he broke free from being stuck on single-digits and almost caught up with Rohit Sharma. The fascination lay in the contrasting approaches between the two batsmen. Read more
In Rohit Sharma’s shots, shades of Sachin Tendulkar
Of late there has been a little bit of Sachin Tendulkar about Rohit Sharma’s batting. Not in the batting style but in the approach, even to the extent of Rohit’s shot selection. The slow boil of a Test match allows one to watch and savour that trait that bit more. On Saturday, he became the first Indian opener after Sunil Gavaskar in 1978 to have scored two hundreds in the same Test as he powered India to a position of strength. Read more
Chhara: Where everyone wrestles
The land of Chhara is credited to a mythical hunter, and its wrestling pedigree to fabled pehelwans. Fact remains that the output of grapplers is down to modern academies and good old one-upmanship. The Indian Express travels to the village which is a feeder to Chhatrasal and responsible for shaping Deepak and Bajrang Punia. Read more