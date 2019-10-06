Top Sports News Headlines Today, October 6, 2019: Rohit’s shots have shades of Sachin, NBA’s final exhibition match receives loud cheers

Top Sports News Headlines Today, October 6, 2019: Rohit Sharma smashed another hundred and a plethora of records as India set an improbable 395-run target for South Africa in the first Test which is headed for an exciting final day.

In the NBA debut in India, the Pacers had eked out a 132-131 victory against the Kings on Friday, but on Saturday it was altogether a different ball game and the Pacers had a comfortable outing, as they dominated all the four quarters in the match which was attended by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.