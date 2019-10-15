Top Sports News Headlines Today, October 15, 2019: Ganguly the new cricket chief, ISL opens door for I-league

Top Sports News Headlines Today, October 15, 2019: Sourav Ganguly’s march to world cricket’s most coveted seat was anything but a cakewalk.

His nomination came after a dramatic 24 hours of intriguing negotiations, phone calls from Delhi and an informal meeting at a Mumbai five-star hotel on Sunday night where Indian cricket’s most powerful faces came together to firm up strategy for the board elections on October 23.

With former BCCI president N Srinivasan throwing his weight behind another former player, Karnataka association's Brijesh Patel, the house was divided initially over who would head the board.

Sourav Ganguly, the captain widely credited to infusing aggression in the Indian cricket team, would begin his toughest innings yet. As the president of India’s cricket board — he was the only candidate to file his nomination on Monday.

Ganguly is accustomed to leading his team out of the darkness. Like when he assumed captaincy on the heels of the worst match-fixing scandal, with India as the focal point, that shook the game.

The newly elected members of BCCI’s state units are keen on former president N Srinivasan attending International Cricket Council meetings. Srinivasan during his reign, had proposed the concept of Big Three where India, England and Australia would earn a lion’s share of the game’s coffers since these three territories generated a sizeable chunk of the revenue.

Since BCCI's revised constitution doesn't permit any individual who has completed a nine year-term or is more than 70 years of age to hold office, the board members want that clause to be relooked at, so that the 74-year-old TN administrator can be accommodated.

At last, the impasse has been broken. And seemingly, everyone’s on board. For five years, Indian football faced a severe identity crisis; mostly with respect to domestic competitions.

The Indian Super League (ISL), five years old and run jointly by Reliance Sports and Star Sports, staked the claim to become India's premier football tournament. The move was opposed by the clubs playing in the I-League, which has enjoyed that status for two decades (include the decade when it was called the National Football League).

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700th career goal but couldn’t keep Portugal from losing 2-1 to Ukraine in qualifying for the 2020 European Championship on Monday.

Ukraine qualified for Euro 2020 with the victory, its sixth in seven matches in Group B. Portugal remains in second place and will need to keep battling for its spot in the remaining rounds.