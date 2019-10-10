Top Sports News Headlines Today, October 10, 2019: Faf du Plessis’ luck with toss

Top Sports News Headlines Today, October 10, 2019: South Africa captain Faf du Plessis was queried whether he would be happy if the concept of toss was scrapped, one of ICC’s plans to reduce home advantage for its World Test Championship. Instead, the away skipper could decide whether to bat or bowl first. “I’m a big fan of taking away the toss. I would have been a happier captain now,” du Plessis gleefully remarked.

It might have been an opinion forged by his own experiences with the toss — on the road, he has lost the toss six times, and was defeated on five of those instances. Conversely, he has called the coin correctly on three occasions, and not coincidentally won all three games, twice in New Zealand and once in England.

It’s hard to ignore the cricket pitch in Pune, especially as the ICC rated it ‘poor and not to international standards’ last time India played a Test here in 2017. That one for the Australia game was a sandpit and six months later, more controversy hit the venue as local curator Pandurang Salgoancar was caught in a TV sting operation for ‘malpractice’.

All that background has meant the authorities are tight-lipped about the match pitch. There has been heavy rain in the last couple of weeks which has hampered preparation. The sun peeps out in the day but the city and the ground has been drenched by evening rains. India might have desired a turning track but with the elements playing havoc, they might not get it.

Reminiscing his tumultuous childhood days, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Wednesday revealed that there was a time when he could only afford just one pair of shoes and T-shirt.

Much before he became the poster boy of India's pace attack, Bumrah had to endure a tough time after he lost his father at the age of five. The 25-year-old, who is currently out of action due to a stress fracture on his lower back, said, "After that we couldn't afford anything. I had one pair of shoes. I used to have one pair of T-shirt. I used to wash them every day and use it again and again."

In less than 12 hours, star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra went from being the main attraction at the 59th National Open Athletics Championships in Ranchi — where he was scheduled to make a comeback after being on the sidelines for over a year because of an injury — to extending his rehabilitation.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) had also tweeted about his comeback to drum up interest around the competition which begins on Thursday. Yet, within a few hours, a top AFI official confirmed that Chopra would not be participating in the championships.

Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech is trying his hand – or glove – at ice hockey. The 37-year-old Cech, who retired from playing soccer in the summer and rejoined Chelsea in a backroom role, has signed for British lower-division hockey team Guildford Phoenix as a goaltender.

Cech is an avid follower of the NHL and said he played the sport as a youngster in the Czech Republic.