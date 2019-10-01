Top Sports News Headlines Today, October 1, 2019: Annu Rani in javelin throw finals, Pakistan win in cricket’s return to Karachi

Top Sports News Headlines Today, October 1, 2019: Top Indian woman javelin thrower Annu Rani qualified for the final round of the World Athletics Championships by smashing her own national record. The 27-year-old Annu sent the iron spear to a distance of 62.43m in her second round throw, bettering her earlier national record of 62.34m, which she achieved in March, to book a place for Tuesday’s finals. In the process, she became the first Indian to reach the finals of the women’s javelin throw in the World Championships. Meanwhile, Pakistan marked the return of ODI cricket in Karachi after 10 years with a 67-run victory over Sri Lanka in the second one-day international on Monday.

