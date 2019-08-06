Top athlete gives intelligence on doping ring in Punjab and Haryana

A top male Indian track and field athlete has spilled the beans and given specific intelligence on a doping ring involving national-level competitors and their coaches in Haryana and Punjab after he himself returned a positive test.

The athlete had failed the dope test when his samples were collected during a national meet last year and decided to provide what is known as ‘substantial assistance’ to the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

If an athlete, who has tested positive for a banned substance, provides credible and actionable substantial assistance to dope control officers, then the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) code states that he or she can get a reduced suspension, which in the case of a first offence can be up to four years.

In January, the athlete had informed dope control officers about the doping taking place in Patiala. In June, he once again gave details of athletes who were allegedly doping at different venues in Haryana. The final arguments with regard to this athlete will come up before the anti-doping disciplinary panel.

However, this international athlete is not the only one who has decided to take the ‘substantial assistance’ route. Two weightlifters who tested positive at the junior national weightlifting championships have admitted that it was their coach who had given them the banned substance as he wanted to push for his inclusion in the national camp by highlighting the medals his wards had won.

Only a handful of Indian athletes have been able to provide credible intelligence which has helped dope control officers bust drug rackets.

The international track and field athlete’s lawyer Hemant Raj Phalpher said: “Substantial Assistance is a welcoming provision in the NADA Code for those athletes who are willing to clean up the sport as well as, at the same time, assist NADA in identifying or discovering any Anti-Doping-Rule Violation. Its like one arrow used to hit two targets. Firstly, the athlete gets a reduced suspension and secondly, he helps NADA reduce the menace of doping in India.”

Earlier this year, based on the information given by decathlete Jagtar Singh, the anti-doping panel had blacklisted the husband of a Commonwealth Games athlete for supplying banned substances at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. Jagtar had his ban reduced from four to two years for providing substantial assistance.

The anti-doping appeals panel had directed NADA to issue prominent warnings at all sporting stadiums and facilities for athletes and other persons about the discovery of prohibited substances from the husband of the Commonwealth Games athlete and another drug supplier

Jagtar was a member of the Indian team for the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships before his name was withdrawn after he tested positive for meldonium, which had been added to the World Anti-Doping Agency’s banned list since January 1, 2016. However, when an athlete decides to expose others who are involved in doping, the step can be fraught with risk.

“…the appellant and the NADA officials associated with investigation were roughed up and threatened by the alleged accused and their associates. The information provided by the athlete has certainly led to the discovery of a criminal offence… as also the discovery of a very important source of illegal/unlicenced supply of prohibited substances to athletes at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi,” the order of the appeals panel had stated.

One of the most famous athletes who provided ‘substantial assistance’ was current 100 metres world champion Justin Gatlin. After failing a dope test in 2006, Gatlin made an undercover call and also wore a wire in a bid to help the United States government in investigating doping in sport.