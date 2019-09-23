Top 5 Sports News Headlines Today, September 23, 2019: India-South Africa T20I series end in draw, Deepak Punia wins silver

Top 5 Sports News Headlines Today, September 23, 2019: Quinton de Kock (79) spearheaded South Africa’s chase for a series-levelling nine-wicket win against India in the third T20 International. The departure of Shikhar Dhawan gave the South Africans an opening, and they grabbed it with both hands, snuffing out eight Indian wickets for 71 runs. Meanwhile, young wrestler Deepak Punia on Sunday pulled out of the World Championship title clash in 86kg against Iranian great Hazsan Yazdani due to an ankle injury sustained during the semifinal bout. He settled for silver.

