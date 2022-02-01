scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 01, 2022
Tom Brady retires after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles

Tom Brady goes out after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title last season.

By: AP | Tampa (florida) |
February 1, 2022 9:02:14 pm
Tom Brady retired at the age of 44.

Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback in NFL history, has retired after winning seven Super Bowls and setting numerous passing records in an unprecedented 22-year-career.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” Brady wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram. “I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Brady has long stated his desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children despite still playing at the top of his game.

The 44-year-old Brady goes out after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title last season and NFC South championship this season.

