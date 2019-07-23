Tokyo well positioned one year out from Olympic Games after early troubles

When Tokyo was awarded the rights to the 2020 Olympics in Buenos Aires six years ago, it was hoped Japan’s reputation for efficiency and the bid’s promise of a “compact games” could ensure a smooth buildup to the event.

Advertising

Tokyo has mostly delivered on that hope, despite some early teething problems.

Wednesday marks one year until the opening ceremony in the almost-completed National Stadium, and organisers believe they are on schedule to deliver a unique Games.

In particular, they point to the unprecedented demand for tickets, with 3.22 million sold during the first domestic sales phase last month, surprising organisers so much that their sales policy has had to be amended.

Advertising

Over 200,000 people in Japan and abroad have also applied to be volunteers at the Games in a further indication of the excitement building in the country.

Unlike in Rio de Janeiro three years ago, where the Olympics were met with widespread disdain over the use of public funds, the Japanese public have embraced their chance to show off on the world stage.

Local sponsorship revenue has also passed $3 billion, more than any other previous Games, which is necessary as Tokyo 2020 organisers battle rising costs.

The latest budget figures, released in December 2018, put the total cost of the Games at $12.6 billion, well above their original estimate at under $7 billion.

With all the newly-built and refurbished venues on track to be completed on schedule, organisers may be heading into the final straight with few major headaches but it has not always been plain sailing.

Earlier this year, Tsunekazu Takeda resigned as president of the Japanese Olympic Committee following allegations of suspected corruption related to the 2020 bid.