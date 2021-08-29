Tokyo Paralympics: Vinod Kumar wins bronze in men’s Discus Throw F52 event

India’s Vinod Kumar clinched a bronze medal in the men’s discus throw F52 event in the Tokyo Paralympics with an Asian record effort on Sunday. This India’s third medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, all three of which were won on Sunday, which is also the National Sports Day. Bhavina Patel (Table tennis) and Nishad Kumar (Athletics — High jump) won silver medals earlier in the day.

In sports, the will matters more than anything else 💪

Many congratulations to Vinod Kumar for winning a bronze medal for India and also setting a new Asian record!#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/grNmVaZIOJ — DK (@DineshKarthik) August 29, 2021

Vinod Kumar bagged the Bronze medal place with a best attempt of 19.81m in the discus throw final. The 41-year-old BSF man, whose father fought in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, produced a best throw of 19.91m to finish third behind Piotr Kosewicz (20.02m) of Poland and Velimir Sandor (19.98m) of Croatia.

He injured his legs while training after joining the BSF, falling off a cliff in Leh that left him bed-ridden for close to a decade during which he lost both his parents.

The F52 classification is for athletes with impaired muscle power, restricted range of movement, limb deficiency or leg length difference, with athletes competing in seated position. It also applies to cervical cord injury, spinal cord injury, amputation, and functional disorder.

Both Bhavinaben Patel and Nishad Kumar had earlier won a silver each in women’s singles table tennis class 4 and men’s T47 high jump events respectively on Sunday.

