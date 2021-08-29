Tokyo Paralympics: Nishad Kumar wins silver in men’s high jump T47 event

August 29, 2021 5:53:31 pm
India’s Nishad Kumar clinched a silver medal in the men’s high jump T47 event in the Tokyo Paralympics with an Asian record effort here on Sunday.
Kumar cleared 2.06m to win the silver and set an Asian record. American Dallas Wise was also awarded a silver as he and Kumar cleared the same height of 2.06m.
#Silver Medal for ????#Athletics: Nishad Kumar wins silver medal with a best effort of 2.06m in Men’s High Jump T47 event.#Tokyo2020 | #Paralympics | #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/v5042FmCSX
— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 29, 2021
More joyful news comes from Tokyo! Absolutely delighted that Nishad Kumar wins the Silver medal in Men’s High Jump T47. He is a remarkable athlete with outstanding skills and tenacity. Congratulations to him. #Paralympics
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2021
Another American, Roderick Townsend won the gold with a world record jump of 2.15m.
This was India’s second medal of the Games after Bhavinaben Patel won a silver in women’s singles table tennis class 4 event on Sunday.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-