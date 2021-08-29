scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 29, 2021
Tokyo Paralympics: Nishad Kumar wins silver in men’s high jump T47 event

Nishad Kumar cleared 2.06m to win the silver and set an Asian record in men's high jump T47 event at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

By: PTI | Tokyo |
August 29, 2021 5:53:31 pm
Nishad Kumar secured India's second medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. (File)

India’s Nishad Kumar clinched a silver medal in the men’s high jump T47 event in the Tokyo Paralympics with an Asian record effort here on Sunday.

Kumar cleared 2.06m to win the silver and set an Asian record. American Dallas Wise was also awarded a silver as he and Kumar cleared the same height of 2.06m.

Another American, Roderick Townsend won the gold with a world record jump of 2.15m.

This was India’s second medal of the Games after Bhavinaben Patel won a silver in women’s singles table tennis class 4 event on Sunday.

