Tokyo Paralympics Live Streaming: When and where to watch Bhavinaben Patel’s gold medal match on Sunday, TV Channel, Time in IST

Tokyo Parallympics Live Streaming, Bhavinaben Patel vs Ying Zhou in summit clash: Bhavinaben Patel has scripted history as she became the first Indian to enter the final of a table tennis event in the Paralympics with a hard-fought 3-2 win over China’s Miao Zhang in a class 4 semifinal in Tokyo on Saturday.

The 34-year-old Patel, who had surprised even the Indian camp in this Paralympics with her sensational show, stunned her world no. 3 Chinese opponent 7-11 11-7 11-4 9-11 11-8 in the semifinal showdown that lasted 34 minutes.

She will take on world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the summit clash on Sunday. Patel will face a tough challenge from Zhou in the gold medal match. She had gone down tamely (3-11 9-11 2-11) to the Chinese player in her opening group match on Wednesday.

When is Bhavinaben Patel’s Paralympics gold medal match against Ying Zhou?

Bhavinaben Patel’s Paralympics gold medal match against Ying Zhou is on Sunday, August 29, 2021. It will take place in Tokyo, which is hosting the Paralympics after wrapping up the Olympics successfully.

What time is Bhavinaben Patel’s Paralympics gold medal match against Ying Zhou?

Bhavinaben Patel’s Paralympics gold medal match against Ying Zhou will kickstart at 7.15am IST on Sunday.

Where will Bhavinaben Patel’s Paralympics gold medal match against Ying Zhou be broadcast?

Bhavinaben Patel’s Paralympics gold medal match against Ying Zhou will be broadcast live on Doordarshan (DD Sports and DD National) and Eurosport TV Channel.

Where will Bhavinaben Patel’s Paralympics gold medal match against Ying Zhou be livestreamed online?

The Eurosport channel can be live streamed on the discovery+ app. You can also follow the latest Paralympics news right here at IndianExpress.com