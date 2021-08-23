Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch in India

Updated: August 23, 2021 2:39:34 pm
Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Games Live Streaming: Tokyo Paralympics will be held between 24 August and 5 September with the shadow of Covid-19 still looming large. The Tokyo Paralympics will take place without spectators as the Japanese government prolonged the COVID-19 emergency measures in the capital.
Organisers said municipalities will still be able to have schoolchildren attend events as long as proper COVID-19 safety measures are implemented, while taking into account the wishes of caregivers.
Spot the difference! 🔍 #Paralympics
Which one do you prefer? 🤔 #UnitedByEmotion pic.twitter.com/GeF4e8avZC
— #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) August 23, 2021
The Paralympic competitions include swimming, table tennis, wheelchair fencing and basketball, with over 4,000 athletes with various impairments set to participate.
Most sports are common to the Olympics and Paralympics, including athletics and swimming. Two sports, boccia and goalball, are unique to the Paralympics.
楽しみ！We are so excited! #Paralympics https://t.co/UCRtEmg4xY
— Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) August 23, 2021
Here is all you need about the live-action of Tokyo Paralympics 2020:
When will the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 begin?
Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony will be held on August 24 after which the games will be declared open.
What time does the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 opening ceremony 2021 begin?
The Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony will begin at 4:30 PM IST on August 24.
Where can I watch Tokyo Paralympics 2020 on TV?
Tokyo Paralympics 2020 will be telecasted on the Eurosport channel. The Eurosport channel can now be streamed on the discovery+ app. Doordarshan will also broadcast TOKYO Paralympics LIVE and will only live telecast the Indian events at the Tokyo Paralympics.
India schedule in Tokyo Paralympics:
Archery
August 27 – Men and women’s recurve and compound ranking round
August 28 – Men’s individual compound elimination rounds
August 29 – Women’s individual compound elimination rounds, mixed team elimination rounds and medal matches
August 30 – Women’s individual compound elimination rounds and medal matches
August 31 – Men’s individual compound elimination rounds and medal matches
September 3 – Men’s recurve individual elimination rounds and medal matches
Athletics
August 29 – Men’s discus throw F52 final, men’s high jump t47 final
August 30 – Men’s discus throw F56 final, men’s javelin throw F46 and F64 final
August 31 – Men’s high jump T63 final, women’s shot put F34, women’s 100m T13
September 1 – Men’s club throw F52 final
September 2 – Men’s shot put F35 final
September 3 – Men’s high jump T64 final, men’s javelin throw F54 final, men’s shot put F57 final, women’s club throw F51 final
September 4 – Men’s javelin throw F41 final
Badminton
September 1 – Men’s singles SL3, women’s singles SU5, mixed doubles SL3-SU5
September 2 – Men’s singles SL4, men’s singles SS6, women’s Singles SL4, women’s doubles SL3-SU5
Paracanoeing
September 2 – Women’s VL2
Powerlifting
August 27 – Men’s 65kg, women’s 50kg
Shooting
August 30 – Men’s 10m air rifle standing SH1, women’s 10m air rifle SH1
August 31 – Men’s 10m air pistol SH1, women’s 10m air pistol SH1
September 1 – Mixed 10m air rifle prone SH1
September 2 – Mixed 25m pistol SH1
September 3 – Men and women’s 50m rifle 3 positions SH1
September 4 – Mixed 50m pistol SH1
September 5 – Mixed 50m rifle prone SH1
Swimming
August 27 – Men’s 200m individual medley M7
September 3 – Men’s 50m butterfly S7
Table tennis
August 25, 26 – Women’s singles class 3 group stage
August 27 – Women’s singles class 3 eliminations
August 28 – Women’s singles class 3 gold medal match
Taekwondo
September 2 – Women K44 – 49kg
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-