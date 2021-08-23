Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch in India

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Games Live Streaming: Tokyo Paralympics will be held between 24 August and 5 September with the shadow of Covid-19 still looming large. The Tokyo Paralympics will take place without spectators as the Japanese government prolonged the COVID-19 emergency measures in the capital.

Organisers said municipalities will still be able to have schoolchildren attend events as long as proper COVID-19 safety measures are implemented, while taking into account the wishes of caregivers.

The Paralympic competitions include swimming, table tennis, wheelchair fencing and basketball, with over 4,000 athletes with various impairments set to participate.

Most sports are common to the Olympics and Paralympics, including athletics and swimming. Two sports, boccia and goalball, are unique to the Paralympics.

Here is all you need about the live-action of Tokyo Paralympics 2020:

When will the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 begin?

Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony will be held on August 24 after which the games will be declared open.

What time does the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 opening ceremony 2021 begin?

The Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony will begin at 4:30 PM IST on August 24.

Where can I watch Tokyo Paralympics 2020 on TV?

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 will be telecasted on the Eurosport channel. The Eurosport channel can now be streamed on the discovery+ app. Doordarshan will also broadcast TOKYO Paralympics LIVE and will only live telecast the Indian events at the Tokyo Paralympics.

India schedule in Tokyo Paralympics:

Archery

August 27 – Men and women’s recurve and compound ranking round

August 28 – Men’s individual compound elimination rounds

August 29 – Women’s individual compound elimination rounds, mixed team elimination rounds and medal matches

August 30 – Women’s individual compound elimination rounds and medal matches

August 31 – Men’s individual compound elimination rounds and medal matches

September 3 – Men’s recurve individual elimination rounds and medal matches

Athletics

August 29 – Men’s discus throw F52 final, men’s high jump t47 final

August 30 – Men’s discus throw F56 final, men’s javelin throw F46 and F64 final

August 31 – Men’s high jump T63 final, women’s shot put F34, women’s 100m T13

September 1 – Men’s club throw F52 final

September 2 – Men’s shot put F35 final

September 3 – Men’s high jump T64 final, men’s javelin throw F54 final, men’s shot put F57 final, women’s club throw F51 final

September 4 – Men’s javelin throw F41 final

Badminton

September 1 – Men’s singles SL3, women’s singles SU5, mixed doubles SL3-SU5

September 2 – Men’s singles SL4, men’s singles SS6, women’s Singles SL4, women’s doubles SL3-SU5

Paracanoeing

September 2 – Women’s VL2

Powerlifting

August 27 – Men’s 65kg, women’s 50kg

Shooting

August 30 – Men’s 10m air rifle standing SH1, women’s 10m air rifle SH1

August 31 – Men’s 10m air pistol SH1, women’s 10m air pistol SH1

September 1 – Mixed 10m air rifle prone SH1

September 2 – Mixed 25m pistol SH1

September 3 – Men and women’s 50m rifle 3 positions SH1

September 4 – Mixed 50m pistol SH1

September 5 – Mixed 50m rifle prone SH1

Swimming

August 27 – Men’s 200m individual medley M7

September 3 – Men’s 50m butterfly S7

Table tennis

August 25, 26 – Women’s singles class 3 group stage

August 27 – Women’s singles class 3 eliminations

August 28 – Women’s singles class 3 gold medal match

Taekwondo

September 2 – Women K44 – 49kg