Tokyo Olympics to be held from July 23 next year: Report

The Tokyo Olympics was earlier scheduled to be held in July this year. (Noriko Hayashi/The New York Times) The Tokyo Olympics was earlier scheduled to be held in July this year. (Noriko Hayashi/The New York Times)

Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 23 to August 8 in 2021. An official working with the Tokyo Games confirmed this development to news agency Kyodo on Monday.

The Tokyo Olympics was earlier scheduled to be held in July this year, but was postponed for the first time in history due to the steep rise in coronavirus cases worldwide.

As per the report the new dates were mutually agreed between the International Olympic Committee and local organizers.

The new dates were proposed after several factors were kept into consideration, primarily to avoid any conflicts in sporting events and to minimize the logistical challenges faced by organizers.

The Olympic flame will stay in Japan and the games will keep the name Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, the IOC had earlier stated.

