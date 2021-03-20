Tokyo Olympics: International spectators to be barred from entering Japan

The Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8. (File)

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Organising Committee said on Saturday that international spectators will not be allowed to enter Japan during the Olympic Games which are scheduled for this summer.

Olympic and Paralympic tickets purchased by overseas residents will be refunded, it said in a statement.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were postponed last year to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.