Tokyo Olympics to be postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus: IOC member

A commuter walks past a countdown clock for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is reflected in a puddle of water outside Tokyo Station in Tokyo. (AP Photo) A commuter walks past a countdown clock for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is reflected in a puddle of water outside Tokyo Station in Tokyo. (AP Photo)

The Tokyo Olympics which was scheduled to be held later this year will now take place in 2021, International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said on Monday night.

“On the basis of the information, the IOC has, the postponement has been decided,” Pound told in an exclusive interview to The USA today.

However, he did add: “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on 24 July, that much I know.”

The development comes after the chairman of the British Olympic Association stated that Great Britain is unlikely to send a team to Tokyo this summer.

Australia and Canada are the two other nations, which confirmed they will not compete in Japan.

Earlier, on Monday, Japan’s prime minister Shinzo Abe had stated that delaying the event may be the only option to avoid worsening the ongoing pandemic.

