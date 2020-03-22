Postpone or Carry On: Who said what about Tokyo Olympics 2020?

The Tokyo Games is scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9. (Source: File Photo) The Tokyo Games is scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9. (Source: File Photo)

With the major sporting events like UEFA Euro, French Open, NBA, Premier League, Indian Premier League (IPL) and others, all either suspended or postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak, the talk of the town now is whether the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead as per schedule.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is yet to take a call on pushing back the dates of the 2020 Olympics — scheduled to start on July 24 and end on August 9 — despite a growing clamour of federations and athletes to call off the quadrennial event as there’s the question of bringing 11,000 athletes and staff together in the Olympic Village.

With IOC President Thomas Bach stating that it would be premature to take a decision on it now, here’s what others are saying about the Olympics —

POSTPONE

Achanta Sharath Kamal, India’s table tennis player: “As an athlete, I obviously want the Olympics to happen but it should not happen. I don’t see the scenario being safe for the Olympics to start on time. Everyone is talking about social distancing but it is one thing which won’t be possible at the Olympics. Thousands of athletes would be staying in the same village.”

Parupalli Kashyap, India’s badminton player: “IOC is encouraging us to continue training.. and how? Where? Ur joking right?”

Fouaad Mirza, India’s equestrian: “This is an unprecedented health hazard where countries have come to a standstill. If you ask me personally, it will be a hit for me from the sporting point of view, but the more important aspect here is the risk to people’s lives.”

Sebastian Coe, President of World Athletics: “I don’t think we should have the Olympic Games at all costs, certainly not at the cost of athlete safety and a decision on the Olympic Games may become very obvious very quickly in the coming days and weeks.”

Max Siegel, USA Track and Field CEO: “The right and responsible thing to do is to prioritise everyone’s health and safety and appropriately recognise the toll this difficult situation has, and continues to take, on our athletes and their Olympic Games preparations. The USATF is respectfully requesting that the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) advocate to the IOC for the postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.”

Nic Coward, Chairman of UK Athletics: “Facility operators are making understandable decisions to close facilities on which our athletes rely to get themselves ready for the biggest test of their careers and their sporting lives. The intensity of pressure on people right now is too great, and decisions have to be made soon.”

Royal Spanish Athletics Federation: “The board of directors of the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation (RFEA), on behalf of the majority of Spanish athletes, advocates the postponement of the Olympic Games. The circumstances do not guarantee an adequate preparation or a fair competition with the rest of the athletes in the world, without endangering the health [of Spanish athletes].”

French Swimming Federation: “The Federation believes that the priority is to fight the spread of the epidemic and that the current context does not allow us to calmly envisage the smooth running of the 2020 Olympics Games.”

Paulo Wanderley, President of Brazil’s Olympic Committee: “It’s clear that right now maintaining the Games for this year will impede [athletes’] dream from being realized.”

Norwegian Olympic Committee: “Our clear recommendation is that the Olympic Games in Tokyo shall not take place before the COVID-19 situation is under firm control on a global scale.”

CARRY ON

Mary Kom, India’s boxer: “I don’t think the Games will be postponed or cancelled. It is too huge an event to be shifted just like that. It will cause chaos. In any case, it’s not in my hands.”

Thomas Bach, President of IOC: “Of course we are considering different scenarios, but we are contrary to many other sports organizations or professional leagues in that we are four-and-a-half months away from the Games. They are even more optimistic than we are, because most of them have postponed their events until April or the end of May. We are talking about the end of July.”

Toshiaki Endo, Vice President, Japan Sport Association: “The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is the one making the final decision. We will firmly continue our efforts to host the event in July,” Toshiaki Endo, vice president of the organizing committee, told Kyodo news.

