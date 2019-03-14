Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Sony acquire broadcast rights for Olympics in India

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Thursday that Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has been awarded the broadcast rights in India and the Indian Subcontinent for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, as well as the Winter Youth Olympic Games Lausanne 2020.

Advertising

The Olympic Channel and other IOC digital platforms will also feature highlights and replays of key events.

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has acquired media rights in India as well as the Indian subcontinent and will provide comprehensive coverage across its broadcast and digital platforms.

In addition to the coverage on Sony’s digital platform, SonyLIV, the Olympic Channel and other IOC digital platforms will feature highlights and replays of key events to supplement SPN’s coverage of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 across India and the Subcontinent.

Advertising

This follows the successful broadcast of the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 on the Olympic Channel and other IOC digital platforms.

In addition, the IOC and SPN will also collaborate on creating a permanent Olympic Channel home within the SonyLIV service. Programming will feature year-round coverage of Olympic athletes and sports, highlighting locally relevant original content produced by SPN and Olympic Channel.

Thomas Bach, President, IOC confirmed the development and said, “As a dynamic sports and media market, India and the Subcontinent is an important strategic region for Olympic broadcasting. The IOC is pleased to be working with Sony Pictures Networks India to collaborate together to bring the best coverage of Tokyo 2020 and the Youth Olympic Games to fans across the region, on their platform of choice, with the aim of inspiring young people to engage with Olympic sports and the Olympic values.”