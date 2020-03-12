Tokyo Olympics should be ‘postponed’ for a year: US President Donald Trump

The 2020 Olympics will be held in June. (File Photo) The 2020 Olympics will be held in June. (File Photo)

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics should be postponed for one year, US President Donald Trump suggested on Thursday.

“I can’t imagine holding them without spectators,” news agency Reuters quoted him as saying.

The United States is one of the biggest participants in the Games, which are scheduled for July. Japanese officials have sought to squash speculation that the event could be canceled or postponed amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 126,000 people in more than 110 countries have been infected. The vast majority are in just four countries: China and South Korea where new cases are declining and Iran and Italy, where they are not. More than 4,600 people have died worldwide.

(With Reuters inputs)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd