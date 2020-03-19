Tokyo 2020 Olympic chief met with JOC executive who later tested positive for coronavirus: Officials

Yoshiro Mori has not been tested for coronavirus (Reuters file photo) Yoshiro Mori has not been tested for coronavirus (Reuters file photo)

Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori had met with the deputy head of the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) on March 10, who later tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said on Thursday.

Mori has not been tested for the virus because he was not subject to testing requirements, an official from Mori’s office said, adding that he had no symptoms of the virus.

Mori and JOC deputy head Kozo Tashima were attending the same March 10 board meeting regarding the Rugby World Cup. Tashima tested positive for the virus on Tuesday this week.

At meeting, about 60 people were in a room and Mori was seated about 10 meters away from Tashima on the opposite side of the table, according to Jun Kusumoto, a spokesman for the Rugby World Cup organizing committee.

Doubts are mounting that the Olympics can go proceed as planned given disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic but Tokyo Games and Japanese government officials have said the event will go ahead as scheduled and will not be held behind closed doors.

Hiroshi Iijima, deputy governor of Saitama prefecture, who also attended the meeting decided to self-quarantine and will not return to work until March 23, Ryoji Hiraiwa, a prefecturual official said.

ALSO READ | How foolish would you look if you would have suddenly called off the Games today and in two-and-a-half months’ time, the world is pulling through it: Former IOC Marketing Head, Paine

Iijima does not have any coronavirus-related symptoms, the official added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.