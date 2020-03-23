Tokyo 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori confirms Olympics won’t be cancelled

Yoshiro Mori during the torchlighting ceremony. (Source: Reuters) Yoshiro Mori during the torchlighting ceremony. (Source: Reuters)

Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori said on Monday that organizers would consider postponement as one of many scenarios that they aim to have ready in four weeks, but that the Games would not be cancelled.

Mori told a news conference a team of people from among the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Tokyo organizers would discuss how to proceed with the Games.

More to follow…

