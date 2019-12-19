To find source of black market drugs, NADA seeks help from central agency

Boxer Neeraj Phogat tested positive for ligandrol, an illegal drug in India. Boxer Neeraj Phogat tested positive for ligandrol, an illegal drug in India.

A couple of weeks ago, Olympic aspirant Neeraj Phogat was suspended for consuming a drug, ligandrol, that is illegal in India. Hers was the fifth case this year involving the drug that, experts say, is available in India only through the black market. It wasn’t the first time a banned drug had somehow found its way into the Indian market, and in the sporting circuit.

In 2017, an athlete was caught in possession of meldonium, a substance that is illegal in the country.

With an increasing number of such cases, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has joined hands with Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), an arm of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The agency will be tasked to find out of the source of the drug that is ‘smuggled’ into the country and ultimately used by athletes to enhance their performance.

“There have been instances where prohibited drugs are coming clandestinely into the market. There are some drugs, available only on prescription, which land in the hands of the athletes. But what is of a bigger concern is the drugs that are prohibited also from import also finding a way into the country and used by athletes. We have to track the source to find a solution,” NADA director general Navin Agarwal, who met Joint Drugs Controller K Bangarurajan on Wednesday, said.

Agarwal said there wasn’t any immediate trigger, rather it was the continuing trend that led them to take this step. In February this year, the anti-doping watchdog’s disciplinary panel blacklisted two persons, including the husband of a Commonwealth Games athlete, who allegedly ran a racket of supplying illegal performance-enhancing drugs. That, however, was a one-off and no further action was taken against them.

NADA, which comes under the sports ministry, even drafted legislation to make doping a criminal offence, in sync with the laws that govern the usage of narcotics. According to the draft, which has been put in cold storage, any attempt to supply prohibited drugs to an athlete or having links to organised crime syndicate will attract a jail term of up to four years or a fine of Rs 10 lakh.

With the legislation still pending with the ministry, CDSCO will have the authority to question the athlete and trace the source of illegal drugs. “The drug inspector has the authority to investigate and even ask the athlete as to who sold the drug or how it’s in their possession,” Agarwal said.

Agarwal said a proposal has also been made to have special markers on the drugs which can be sold only be prescription.

