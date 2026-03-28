Tiger Woods involved in rollover car crash in Florida: Reports

Woods’ manager at Excel Sports did not immediately respond to a text seeking information.

By: AP
1 min readMar 28, 2026 01:40 AM IST
Tiger Woods rollover car crash, Tiger Woods rollover car crash in Florida, Tiger Woods, Tiger Woods Florida crash, Indian express news, current affairsWoods had been working his way back to golf from a seventh back surgery last September. He had not decided whether he could play in the Masters on April 9-12. (FILE)
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Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover car crash on Friday, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office has told media outlets.

Authorities say the rollover crash occurred just after 2 p.m. not far from where Woods lives in Jupiter Island. There were no other details, though CBS 12 cited a source as saying there were no serious injuries.

Woods’ manager at Excel Sports did not immediately respond to a text seeking information.

It was the third time Woods has been involved in a car crash, most recently in February 2021 when his SUV ran off a coastal road in Los Angeles at a high rate of speed that led to multiple leg and ankle injuries. Woods said later doctors considered amputation.

Woods had been working his way back to golf from a seventh back surgery last September. He had not decided whether he could play in the Masters on April 9-12.

 

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
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