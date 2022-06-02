Three Indian players each have been signed up by the six clubs for the tournament that runs from June 1 to July 8

Three India internationals each will play for the six volleyball clubs from Maldives that are participating in the Maldivian Volleyball Season 2022. Running from June 1 to July 8 in Male, Maldives, the Maldivian Volleyball Season 2022 will feature six of the top clubs in the country, a Baseline Ventures release said.

“As ambassadors of Indian volleyball, we feel extremely grateful for this opportunity,” former India captain Karthik A said.

In cooperation with the Ministry of Youth Sports and Community Empowerment of Maldives and Baseline Ventures, the Volleyball Association of Maldives will host the Maldivian Volleyball Season 2022 from 1st June to 8th July in Male’ (Maldives). Volleyball is currently the second most popular sport in the Maldives and this season’s format is expected to further increase its popularity,” the press release stated.

Faisal Naseem, vice president of the Maldives, Ahmed Mahloof, the sports minister of Maldives and Munu Mahawar, high commissioner of India to Maldives were present when the official draft was held on Wednesday.

“We are undertaking numerous initiatives to professionalize volleyball in India, including ensuring that the best Indian players will have the chance to play in international competitions & leagues around the world. A total of 18 players participating in an international league is a first in the history of Indian volleyball,” said Baseline Ventures MD, Tuhin Mishra.

Capt. Mohammed Raneysh, President of Volleyball Association of Maldives said, “Having the opportunity to work with Baseline Ventures on the international player participation for the league was a pleasure. We look forward to putting their experience to use after a successful Rupay Prime Volley League in India.”

List of Indian players: Karthik A (Kochi Blue Spikers), Ashwal Rai (Kolkata Thunderbolts), Vinit Kumar (Kolkata Thunderbolts), SV Guruprashanth Hyderabad Blackhawks), Ranjit Singh (Bengaluru Torpedoes), Shon T John (Ahmedabad Defenders), Anu James (Kolkata Thunderbolts), John Joseph EJ (Hyderabad Blackhawks), Hardeep Singh (Ahmedabad Defenders), Mohit Bheem Sahrawat (Chennai Blitz), Akhin GS (Chennai Blitz), Mohd Riyassudin (Kolkata Thunderbolts), Vinayak Rokhade (Bengaluru Torpedoes), Muthusamy Appavu (Ahmedabad Defenders), Manu Joseph, Varun GS (Bengaluru Torpedoes), Amit Gulia (Hyderabad Blackhawks), Amitsinh Tanwar (Chennai Blitz)