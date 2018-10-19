Follow Us:
Thursday, October 18, 2018
Thomas Bach says Buenos Aires could be excellent 2032 Olympics host

Gerardo Werthein, who heads the Argentine Olympic Committee, said there was no consensus yet on a 2032 Buenos Aires bid.

By: AP | Buenos Aires | Published: October 19, 2018 12:22:57 am

The president of the International Olympic Committee said on Thursday that it was up to Argentina to make a bid for the 2032 Summer Games. (AP Photo) 

Buenos Aires could aspire for more than the Youth Olympics it is staging. The president of the International Olympic Committee said on Thursday that it was up to Argentina to make a bid for the 2032 Summer Games but added the capital city would be an excellent host.

Gerardo Werthein, who heads the Argentine Olympic Committee, said there was no consensus yet on a 2032 Buenos Aires bid. The next Summer Olympics will be held in Tokyo in 2020, Paris in 2024 and Los Angeles in 2028.

The Youth Olympics closes on Thursday.

