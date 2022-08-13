Unperturbed by his opponent’s impressive track record and advice to take retirement, Indian boxing ace Vijender Singh on Saturday said he will enter a new phase in his professional career with his upcoming fight against Ghana’s Eliasu Sulley.

Olympic bronze medallist Vijender, who has been training in Manchester for over a year now, said he was battle-ready.

“This is just a stepping stone into a new era in my professional boxing career,” Vijender said.

Sulley comes into the bout, named the Jungle in the Rumble, on the back of eight knockouts to his name.

“I’ve watched his previous bouts and know what he does best but I’m not worried because knockout no.9 has Vijender Singh’s name written all over it,” Sulley said.

“His stature does not bother me, I know the crowd will be behind him at the fight, but I know how to silence them all.”

“Vijender has not been in shape, I saw his last fight, I think it’s time for him to retire. This fight will be a farewell to him from my side, with a knockout of course,” said Sulley.” Vijender, who was calmly looking at his opponent had little to add.

“He is forgetting that I have previously dealt with 12 of such boxers in a row who had almost the same things to say to me but we all know how those fights turned out.” The fight will take place in Raipur on August 17.

Vijender said, “Everything my opponent is saying is all talk, I am not bothered and it shows that he has not done his background check. I will turn the tables on the knockout and cannot wait to get into the ring with him.” Jungle in The Rumble will be held at the Balbir Juneja Stadium.