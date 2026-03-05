Thinking inside the box: India recreates Asian Games housing at elite training hubs

Shipping containers — more commonly stacked at ports than seen at multi-sport events — are set to double up as athletes’ accommodation at this year’s Asian Games, prompting India to prepare its contingent for a stay unlike any before.
Leaving nothing to chance, India has begun installing container-style housing units at elite training centres in Patiala and Bengaluru. The idea is to give athletes first-hand experience of the compact living spaces before they travel to Japan for the Games, to be held in Aichi-Nagoya from September 19 to October 4.
In a cost-conscious move, the organisers have done away with the traditional village and opted for repurposed containers and a docked cruise liner to house athletes. While some delegations will be housed aboard a cruise liner anchored at a port, others will stay in converted container units. India has already sought land-based accommodation for its athletes, especially those in precision sports such as shooting and archery, to minimise any pre-competition discomfort.
A sports ministry official said the units being installed at Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres are not actual freight containers the type of which will be used at the Asiad, but designed to closely mirror the concept. Athletes selected for the Games will spend at least one night in them to familiarise themselves with the layout and conditions.
The matter was reviewed at a meeting chaired by sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya at the SAI headquarters in New Delhi, where India’s overall preparation was assessed. The competition will follow a five-cluster model, with venues spread across Aichi, Gifu, Shizuoka and the Airport-Expo zone.
More than 700 Indian athletes across 40-plus disciplines are expected to take part. The final size of the contingent is likely to be decided on March 20, when a 15-member review committee meets. The panel includes sports secretary Hari Ranjan Rao, Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha, chef de mission Sahdev Yadav and deputy chef de mission Achanta Sharath Kamal.
Travel logistics, operational readiness and support systems are also under review as India enters the final phase of its build-up. Senior officials from the ministry, SAI and other stakeholders briefed Mandaviya on the status of arrangements.
In a statement issued by the ministry, Mandaviya emphasised that ‘athlete welfare remains central to the preparations’, promising comprehensive backing in ‘training, sports science, medical care, equipment, nutrition and travel’ to ensure competitors can focus solely on performance and improving India’s medal tally. The statement added that India’s target is to surpass its record 106-medal haul from the previous edition in Hangzhou.
Each National Sports Federation has appointed a nodal officer to study the Asian Games technical handbook and brief athletes and support staff. Teams are expected to be finalised well in advance, federations have been encouraged to plan exposure tours early, and coordination with Indian embassies abroad is being strengthened to streamline logistics.
Additional measures include appointing a chief medical officer for the contingent, finalising Indian meal options with SAI’s culinary staff, and distributing official kits in advance.