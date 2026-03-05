Thinking inside the box: India recreates Asian Games housing at elite training hubs

Leaving nothing to chance for the upcoming Asian Games, India has begun installing container-style housing units at elite training centres in Patiala and Bengaluru. (Illustrations generated by Gemini/Nano Banana with theme specific prompts)

Shipping containers — more commonly stacked at ports than seen at multi-sport events — are set to double up as athletes’ accommodation at this year’s Asian Games, prompting India to prepare its contingent for a stay unlike any before.

Leaving nothing to chance, India has begun installing container-style housing units at elite training centres in Patiala and Bengaluru. The idea is to give athletes first-hand experience of the compact living spaces before they travel to Japan for the Games, to be held in Aichi-Nagoya from September 19 to October 4.

In a cost-conscious move, the organisers have done away with the traditional village and opted for repurposed containers and a docked cruise liner to house athletes. While some delegations will be housed aboard a cruise liner anchored at a port, others will stay in converted container units. India has already sought land-based accommodation for its athletes, especially those in precision sports such as shooting and archery, to minimise any pre-competition discomfort.