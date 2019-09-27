The Rock is coming to UFC: Dana White confirms

The Rock gets what The Rock wants, UFC president Dana White stated, essentially confirming Dwayne Johnson’s presence in Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The Rock will attend the UFC 244 main event on November 2 between welterweights Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz and present the winner – “BMF” belt worth $50,000.

When asked by TMZ Sports asked how much the gimmick will cost him, White said, “That’s a good question,” before adding, “I think it’s gonna be like, I think the belt’s like 50 grand [US$50,000].”

“He’s gonna. He’s taking my job. Listen, if The Rock wants to do it, The Rock gets what The Rock wants. Done,” he said.

White has also revealed that the BMF title is currently being designed and will be presented in the coming weeks.

While Diaz and Masvidal are not exactly competing for any UFC Championship, there will be a title on the line- The BMF (Baddest M*********r title)

The belt is a one-off only for this fight but has met with criticism from various corners. According to critics this will undermine that value of UFC’s real championship titles.

For that Diaz has some strong words. ““If there’s any hate or negativity towards it and if there’s anybody who’s hating on it, like some of these journalists in here, it’s like ’cause none of you guys are no fighters,” Diaz told TMZ Sports.