The Brainsqueeze: Quiz on catches taken in the recent IPL

Catch Memory

This weekend’s quiz is on Catches taken in the recent IPL. It’s 5 star catchers, and 5 clues leading to each of them.

Questions:

Catcher 1

1. All red on the field; our man, a blur of ever-ready red at long-off.

2. Easily the best Indian fielder this edition, though a certain Sir CSK might claim the tag and the name too.

3. Shami’s full-toss is smacked back at long-off, but the batter denied a consecutive 4, as the ace catcher runs right and dives diagonal to complete his second stunner of the season. One handed offload high in air is his version of mic drop celebration.

4. Quite a leggie when he’s not flying in the field. Cycled 20 km to academy as a teen. Started in Jodhpur, has a 4-wkt-haul vs Japan in juniors.

5. They say the Sunil Narine catch from the other night, running 30 metres, was a blinder. We rate the Harshal one higher.

—————————————————————————————————————————-

Catcher 2

Clue1. 38-year-old creaking bowler lobs a 109 kph slower-one. What’s new, you’d ask? Creaking Terminator terminates the batter’s stay, pronto.

Clue2. A juggle here or two on the return catch

Clue3. Jersey No 54 to Jersey No 20. Swatted back to 54 as 20 has to go home.

Clue4. Batter throws bat in anger. Picks it. Keeps going home.

Clue5. 107/3. Partnership needed breaking.

—————————————————————————————————————————-

Catcher 3

Clue1. Stadium is flashing ‘Klassy Rahul’. Not for him though, but the rival batter.

Clue2. Rope-a-dope trick on the boundary. Ball sailing out, he steps outside a wee bit, chucks ball inbounds with left hand, hops back right in for a clever catch, saving 6.

Clue3. Came to the fore in franchise cricket with 6s in last over last season.

Clue4. Team’s not in the pinkest of health, but spirited blokes they are, his teammates Jaiswal & Sakariya, also flying fielders and diving dodgers.

Clue5. You might’ve heard his name for sure. Not him, in Punjab Kings or KKR, or a SRK movie though.

—————————————————————————————————————————-

Catcher 4

Clue1. Jersey No 25, was batting in purplest of forms this season. Then catcher happened.

Clue2. Our catcher runs back and trips over advertisement carpet getting under the skier, but ball safely ensconced in his hands during the hobbitty tumble

Clue3. Mr Perfect. And able.

Clue4. Bowler was in holder role.

Clue5. The celebration dance with teammate Jason Roy isn’t species-tagged yet. Could be duck dance, or penguin dance or a slo-mo octopus flapping in the aquarium. But there was dance.

—————————————————————————————————————————-

Catcher 5

Clue1. Just as well, he was wearing a floppy hat, catching into the sun.

Clue2. Ran in from the outfield, and stuck out the left hand forward.

Clue3. Jersey number 37 top-edged. Jersey no. 95 caught.

Clue4. Chris Jordan was delirious, and grateful for his first wicket.

Clue5. Snapping up Kohli, AB, Maxwell isn’t too bad when bowling. But pouching one high-flyer catch for the team just makes us say Brarvo!

—————————————————————————————————————————-

Send answers by Sunday night. Results on Monday at 9 am.

Spelling errors will be frowned upon.