Telangana CM announces Rs 2 crore reward for Nikhat Zareen, Isha Singh

Boxer Nikhat Zareen who won a gold medal in the Women’s World Boxing Championships in the flyweight (52 kg) category last month will be given Rs 2 crores as announced by Telangana CM KC Rao, said ANI.

She will also be allotted one piece of land each at Banjara Hills or Jubilee Hills, ANI quoted the CMO. Shooter Isha Singh, who secured a gold medal in ISSF Junior World Cup will also be given Rs 2 crores and a piece of land in the aforementioned locations, ANI added.

On Wednesday, Nikhat shared a snapshot with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter captioned, “An honour to meet our Hon’ble PM @narendramodi sir. Thank you sir.”

After becoming only the fifth Indian woman boxer to become world champion, Nikhat Zareen, spoke about her Olympics dream.

She started her boxing journey in earnest in 2009, won the youth world championship in 2011, fell in the quarters of the senior world championship in 2016, and has now won the gold. “My dream, my goal, is to win an Olympic gold medal for my country. I am working hard towards that goal,” she had said.

She also identified her shoulder injury and its immediate aftermath as the moment that shaped her as a boxer and inspired her to pursue her dream.

“I guess before my shoulder injury, I was not mature enough. After the injury, I learnt a lot. I got to know who my real friends were, because most of them did not even message me or ask me how I was. But I remained positive and worked hard. I made my comeback in 2018 and took some time to recover before I won the gold at the Strandja Memorial in 2019,” she had said.