Tejinder Toor improves national record, inches closer to Tokyo Olympics

Yet another Indian athlete soared to a new personal best and a new national record at the ongoing National Open Athletics Championships in Ranchi on Saturday. Tejinder Toor, the holder of the national record in the men’s shot put event, overcame difficult conditions to register a distance of 20.92 metres with his throw – a new best for him and India.

Looks like #nohumanlimited feeling spreading as our own power thrower Tejinder Singh Toor came over difficulties of wet & slippery throwing circle to set new Indian record in the shot put with 20.92m in the Open National Athletics at Ranchi. Vid-@afiindia pic.twitter.com/TlzH7OOJwU — Rahul PAWAR (@rahuldpawar) October 12, 2019

Toor’s throw of 20.92m was far better than his previous season best – 20.43m (registered at the World Championships in Doha earlier this month) – and also significantly more than his previous personal best – 20.75m (registered at the Asian Games last year).

Toor’s throw was 0.18m short of the automatic Olympic qualifying mark, which has been set at 21.10m.

Toor’s throw, according to current standings, is the 34th best throw in the world this year.

Earlier on Friday, Dutee Chand had broken the 100m national record at the Open Nationals, also inching closer to an automatic spot in the Olympics next year. On Saturday, it was Toor’s turn to raise the bar.

Toor had crashed out in the qualifying rounds of the World Championships earlier this month.