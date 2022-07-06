Tejaswin Shankar included in CWC squad by AFI

The Athletics Federation of India on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that high jumper Tejaswin Shankar’s name will be included and forwarded amongst the list of athletes to be part of the Indian contingent for the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

Shankar last month approached the court seeking a direction to not disqualify him from participating at the CWG-2022 for non-attendance at the Interstate Championship. He told the court that he may be allowed to participate on the basis of having met the qualifying standard at the NCAA Championship in the US.

A counsel representing the AFI Wednesday told the court sprinter Arokia Rajiv, who was an athlete enlisted as part of the 4x400m Relay Team, has come to be disqualified in trials which were held and as a result a vacancy has occurred on which Shankar’s name will be sent.

Justice Yashwant Varma in the order said, “The statement so made is recorded and accepted. Let AFI consequently and forthwith transmit all particulars to Indian Olympic Association [IOA] which may take further consequential steps. The Court expects both AFI and IOA to proceed further with due dispatch bearing in mind the timelines prescribed.”

The court last month had asked the selection committee to reconsider Shankar’ case on merits of his jump, following which it had been told that all other athletes who had achieved qualification standards for CWG could be selected if the AFI quota for participation in the Commonwealth Games is increased by the Indian Olympic Association. IOA on Monday told the court that Commonwealth Games Federation has been duly requested to increase the CGA India quota to permit the inclusion of six additional names.

Justice Varma on Tuesday had directed the AFI to revisit the issues which arise in the case and listed the matter for hearing on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the court said that issues like the question of selections being made in accordance with the standards prescribed by AFI or the CWG, the right of athletes training or competing overseas at the time of trials being conducted in India and the procedure for exemption would merit further consideration, to prevent recurring of the disputes like in Shankar’s case.

The court said that issues which merit consideration will be outlined on the next date of hearing on August 25. “The Court also leaves it open to the AFI as well as IOA to file any further affidavits that they may deem necessary,” it said.