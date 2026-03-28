Tejaswin Shankar falls short of 8000 Mark in Decathlon amid wind-assisted performance

While Tejaswin bettered his previous personal best of 7826 points, this performance won't be eligible for any records. (Reuters Photo)

Decathlete Tejaswin Shankar started his outdoor season with a solid outing at the David Noble Relays 2026 in Texas on Friday. Competing for the first time in Decathlon this season, Shankar scored 7947 points falling 53 points short of 8000m mark in a wind-aided competition.

While Tejaswin bettered his previous personal best of 7826 points, this performance won’t be eligible for any records as three events (100m run, 110m hurdles, and Long Jump) were wind aided.

The wind assistance in 100m and Long Jump were on the higher side with +4.7 m/s and +4.5 m/s while the 110m hurdles had +2.5 m/s reading. As per the rule of World Athletics, a combined events score is eligible for record if the average wind assistance for 3 events — 100m, long jump, 110 hurdles is less than 2m/s but in Tejaswin’s case it is 3.9m/s.