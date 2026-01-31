Tejaswin Shankar defeats high jump Olympic silver medallist Shelby McEwen in an Indoor Meet

Tejaswin is participating in the Asian Indoor Championships in Tianjin, China next month where he will feature in the heptathlon event.(Credit: IIS/Instagram )

Tejaswin Shankar, India’s high jump national record holder, defeated Paris Olympics silver medallist Shelby McEwen to win the gold medal at the DeLoss Dodds Invitational, a World Athletics Bronze Meet in Manhattan, Kansas on Friday.

Featuring in his first Athletics meet of the year, Shankar recorded a best jump of 2.26m to edge past the home favourite Shelby who settled for silver with a best jump of 2.22m. This win will be helpful for Shankar in accumulating crucial ranking points for the World Indoor Championships qualification.

He is participating in the Asian Indoor Championships in Tianjin, China next month where he will feature in the heptathlon event.